Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 467 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

