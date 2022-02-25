Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 75 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.65. The company had a trading volume of 196,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,837. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $148.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

