Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,858,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,480,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

