Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.28 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.