Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

