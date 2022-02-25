Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NET opened at GBX 62 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30. The firm has a market cap of £92.82 million and a PE ratio of 103.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.63. Netcall has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.21).

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

