Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$32.00

Feb 25th, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.69. 750,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.07.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

