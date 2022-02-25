Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$32.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.88.

Quebecor stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.69. 750,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.07.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

