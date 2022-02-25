Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Target Price to C$2.00

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.