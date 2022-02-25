Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s current price.

CAR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.50 to C$69.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.94.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 270,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$50.37 and a 1 year high of C$62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.74.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

