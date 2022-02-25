Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,416.27

Canadian General Investments, Limited (LON:CGI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,416.27 ($32.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,326 ($31.63). Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,364 ($32.15), with a volume of 2,418 shares.

The company has a market cap of £495.49 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,497.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,417.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Company Profile (LON:CGI)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.