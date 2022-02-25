Cano Health (CANO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
Cano Health stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.
A number of research firms recently commented on CANO. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 432,913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 85,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 165,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.
Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
