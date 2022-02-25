Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CANO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cano Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANO. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,039,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,147,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CANO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Cano Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.