Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Lowered to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXWF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.55. 859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.