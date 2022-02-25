Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,802 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

Capri Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.