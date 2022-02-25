Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 459,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 379,660 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 251,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB opened at $34.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.