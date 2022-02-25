Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000.

HDV stock opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $105.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.97.

