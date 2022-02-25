Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

