Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4,707.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of Bank OZK worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

