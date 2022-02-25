Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,402 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after purchasing an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,051,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $390.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $567.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

