Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 6,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $350,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $60.56 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

