Carey Thomas Ford Sells 4,868 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51.

Carey Thomas Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,589 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$108,306.24.

On Thursday, February 17th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total transaction of C$113,838.88.

Shares of TSE PD traded up C$0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$886.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.77.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

