CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

