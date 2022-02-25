Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. Purchases 721 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.11 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

