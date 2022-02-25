Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $105,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,020 shares of company stock worth $1,547,581. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Carriage Services stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $66.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.