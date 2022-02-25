Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $378.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $134.38 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

