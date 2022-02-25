Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $137.05. 180,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,602,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.52 and a beta of 2.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,384,000 after acquiring an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

