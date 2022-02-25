Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Casa Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 12,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

