Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Issues Earnings Results

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Casa Systems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.280 EPS.
Shares of CASA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 12,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.13. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
