CashHand Trading Down 89.3% This Week (CHND)

CashHand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, CashHand has traded 89.3% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CashHand has a market cap of $3,372.76 and approximately $90.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CashHand Coin Profile

CashHand (CHND) is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 43,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,662,243 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info

Buying and Selling CashHand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

