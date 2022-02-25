Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,474 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,216 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

