CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $62,943,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,829 shares of company stock worth $770,423. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $93.84 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

