Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.54. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 118,711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

