CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.40 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Get CEMEX alerts:

NYSE CX opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 998.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX (Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.