CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.40 price target on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.
NYSE CX opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73.
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
