Centiva Capital LP Has $1.09 Million Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

FBP has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

