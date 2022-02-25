Centiva Capital LP Sells 93,380 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,380 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 77.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 55.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Great Ajax by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.73. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

