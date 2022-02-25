Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 265 ($3.60) price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.35) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($4.01) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 213 ($2.90) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 212 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 386 ($5.25). The stock has a market cap of £374.94 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

