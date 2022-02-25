Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

