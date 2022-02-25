Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Century Casinos stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.
About Century Casinos (Get Rating)
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.