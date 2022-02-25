Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.16.

Get Cepton alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.