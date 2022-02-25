Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $165.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 286,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 152.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 162,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 147.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 234,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 139,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

