Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after buying an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $67.96 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

