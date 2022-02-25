Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,910. Cerus has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $997.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after purchasing an additional 719,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,648,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,932,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 302,985 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

