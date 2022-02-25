Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 2,660 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

