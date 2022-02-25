Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.6% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,364 shares of company stock worth $637,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.