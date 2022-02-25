Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $266.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

