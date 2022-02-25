Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 89,567 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,242,000.

Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

