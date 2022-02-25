Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 990 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $175.94 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.06 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.