Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $65.56 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.