Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 1,738 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $133.79 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

