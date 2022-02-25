Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 751,775 Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,434,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,775 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URG stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URG. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

