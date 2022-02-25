Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 11,959 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after buying an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after buying an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,757,000 after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 658,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

