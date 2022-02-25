Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 2,974 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $178.72 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $157.89 and a one year high of $201.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.53.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

